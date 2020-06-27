Archbp. Cordilone recites the Exorcism where a statue of St. Junipero Serra was town down. OORAH!

His Excellency Most Reverend Salvatore Cordileone, Archbishop of San Francisco, made reparation and the site in Golden Gate Part where a statue of St. Junipero Serra was torn down.
Then the Archbishop – God Bless him and his tribe – read the Title XI Chapter 3 Exorcism against Satan and the Fallen Angels at the site.
He starts that part – too bad about the audio (unprotected mic) – at about 20:40.
I am not sure why seminarians or whomever in cassock didn’t jump in a little faster to help with the wind, but Archbp. Cordileone got the job done!
Ultra Fr. Z kudos!
THIS IS WHAT I’M TALKIN’ ABOUT!
‘RAH!!!
Fathers, Bishops, if you need recordings of the Latin, I have two, one at half speed and the other at full speed, to help with pronunciation. Get permission. If you have permission (all you BISHOPS!) use the exorcism over every building and space entrusted to you.
BISHOPS AND PRIESTS… I will send you recordings in Latin of the Exorcism.
Write to me HERE
Put – exactly – in the subject line: LATIN EXORCISM RECORDING
Please CAPITALIZE and write only that.
In the body of the email please tell me what your present assignment is.
If you are not a priest or a bishop, don’t bother asking.
The two men in cassocks are both priests. Fr. Cameron Faller until recently was at Star of the Sea while also serving as vocations director (or vocations in some capacity). He recently had a homily that went semi viral: https://youtu.be/AuI19Zre2p8
The other priest was just ordained this past year and chose to offer a Solemn High EF Mass as his first mass: https://youtu.be/FLkVdxkdBYE
Awesome!
We need a flock of exorcists to go to Seattle, the photos of so many arrested showed obvious mental illness if not possession. Parts of Seattle seem to be a demonic stronghold now.
And to Washington, D.C. as well. Flocks of exorcists. Or is that a gaggle?
Wow, what a slap in the face to Bishop Barron’s advice! That’s the laity’s problem, not the bishops!
I think the correct plural of exorcists may be a host.
I really disliked Bishop Barron’s unwillingness to shoulder the bishops’ responsibility.
There was some truth. Of course, it shouldn’t be the clergy waging the fights of the laity. Fine. But Bishop Barron characterizes this as solely the job of the laity. I think this estimation is off. I think this is a real cultural crisis and the bishops and priests need to take the beachheads so that the laity can win the peace afterwards. I am afraid neither clergy nor laity realize the gravity of the current american cultural revolution.