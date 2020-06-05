The demographic sinkhole opening under the Church

I had an ongoing discussion with a friend who claimed that, one day, the Traditional Latin Mass would be the only Mass left in the Latin Church (sorry, Ambrosian Rite! We weren’t thinking of you, and I guess we were including Dominicans, etc.). I demurred for a long time.

However, I have come to reassess my thoughts, especially in light of the huge hit the Church in these USA will take in the wake of COVID-1984. I have long said that a demographic sinkhole was about to open up under the Church here. The fact is that lots of “nones” will stop even pretending to embrace the family religion. Also, the inexorable movement of time is applying the “biological solution” to us all. We will lose a lot of seasoned Catholics and, with them, their financial support. Their children are already going and gone.

Corona lockdown melodrama has accelerated the opening of the sinkhole. I suspect that quite a few people who barely went to church will disappear pretty much for good. I think that a stronger Church and stronger bishops would have made a little difference, however.

That said, I believe that a lot of traditional Masses kept going and traditional priests found creative ways to keep going.

I don’t have the entire survey. I’d very much like to see it.

However, at the site Catholic Monitor, I saw this. Some results from a survey about the Traditional Latin Mass conducted by Fr. Donald Kloster.

Take a look at these findings.

Take a look at this:

Fulfill Sunday obligation:

TLM: 99% vs. NOM: 22% Approve of abortion:

TLM: 1% vs. NOM: 51% Go to Confession at least once a year:

TLM: 98% vs. NOM: 25% Approve of contraception:

TLM: 2% vs. NOM: 89% Support same-sex marriage:

TLM: 2% vs. NOM: 67% “TLM attendees donate 5 times more in the collection” according to Fr. Kloster.

(Catholic Herald, “Traditional Latin Mass attendees more devout and orthodox, study says,” February 27, 2019)

I still believe that as the sinkhole widens, two main groups will stay strong, those who want Tradition and also those who converts from an evangelical background and some charismatics with sound devotions. These groups will find each other. There will be some friction points along the way, but they will begin to integrate. That’ll be something to see.