@MadisonDiocese – 27 August 2020 – Bp. Hying will administer Sacrament of Confirmation in the TRADITIONAL Rite

On Thursday, 27 August 2020, His Excellency Most Reverend Donald J. Hying, Bishop of Madison, will administer the Sacrament of Confirmation in the Traditional Roman Rite.

The Rite of Confirmation followed by a Solemn Mass will take place at 6:00PM at St. Maria Goretti Church in Madison.

Bishop Hying, as did his predecessor Bp. Morlino, understands that people from outside of the Diocese of Madison may be interested.

Because of constraints on seating capacity in the church as dictated by civil government, it may be necessary to cap the number of people who can be admitted.

There is a deadline for correspondence: no later than Monday 24 August 2020. However, digital correspondence is possible, provided that a hard copy is also sent by mail (or delivered by hand).

All of this is spelled out in a letter that Bp. Hying has issued.

Download Bp. Hying’s letter HERE

Download sample letter from parents HERE