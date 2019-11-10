Rome: Mass at St. John Lateran for Dedication – wierd

Posted on 10 November 2019 by Fr. John Zuhlsdorf

I saw some of the video of the Mass at the Lateran, Rome’s Cathedral Church, for the feast of its dedication, 9 November.

Strange.  Two things.

Where are the altar candles?

What’s with shapeless bag albs and no cinctures?   There were other men serving in cassock and surplice, presumably from the Major Seminary next door.  But, what’s with the shapeless bags?

4 Responses to Rome: Mass at St. John Lateran for Dedication – wierd

  1. Ivan says:
    10 November 2019 at 11:01 AM

    Why is that wierd?
    It is novus ordo.
    And it becomes with each new day clear for everyone what THAT really IS.

  2. JSzczuka says:
    10 November 2019 at 11:05 AM

    My first thought is that it has something to do with the Catacomb Pact. You know, simplify, Protestant -ize even further.

  3. PaulusFranciscus says:
    10 November 2019 at 12:03 PM

    Correct me if I’m wrong, but is it not a serious offence to celebrate Mass without candles? I suppose Pope Francis could have offered an indult, but one would expect there would be a specific reason for their absence, and it still doesn’t explain the odd vestments.

    This is very troubling.

  4. Felipe says:
    10 November 2019 at 12:20 PM

    They should know better. Every man there knows what belongs at the altar, if not, do they deserve to be there?

