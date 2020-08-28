Schooling The Horan of Babylon about the Rosary. YES, it IS a weapon!

Look at this:
I’ll tell you what is disgusting… this twerp’s distortion of reality.
Friends, we are the Church MILITANT while we are in this earthly realm, this vale of tears. We are like pilgrim soldiers on the march in ENEMY territory, which is under the domination of “the prince of this world”. We are at war with the twisted spiritual powers which are arrayed against us with relentless malice.
The Horan’s fellow Franciscan St. Maximilian Kolbe founded the Militia Immaculata… ooops!… to combat enemies of the Church, such as Freemasons and just about every one at Chicago’s catholic Theological Union. Well… had he known about CTU he would have fought it too.
Moreover, he described the Miraculous Medal as a weapon. He had the medals widely distributed, saying that it is “our weapon with which to strike hearts” and “a bullet with which a faithful soldier hits the enemy, that is evil, and thus rescues souls.”
YES. The Rosary is precisely a WEAPON for our spiritual warfare.
We’ve been over this ground before with Michael Sean Winters, who is the Fishwrap’s official tricoteuse, who wrote that he wants to watch people he disagrees with die. We been over this with Massimo “Beans” Faggioli, the incessant self-promoter whose manifest logorrhea is matched only by his uncanny ability to be wrong so often.
I created this masthead image for them.
The image I used is a fresco in the Vatican Museums.
At a Mass for the Assumption 2013, Francis told the crowds:
“Mary joins us, she fights at our side. She supports Christians in the fight against the forces of evil. Especially through prayer, through the rosary. Hear me out, the rosary… Do you pray the Rosary each day? I don’t know, are you sure? There we go!”
Archbp. Wenski:
[I]n the contemplative prayer that is the recitation of the rosary, Mary has given us a simple yet powerful weapon for the spiritual warfare that is part of our daily life in this “valley of tears.” It is not a weapon of violence or intimidation but rather one of peace and healing, for praying the rosary leads us to a more intimate relationship with Mary, the Mother of Mercy, our Life, our Sweetness, and our Hope. In a world still threatened by weapons of mass destruction, we have in the rosary — as Mary indicated to the shepherd children of Fatima — a weapon of mass conversion.
Fr. Calloway recounts
Mother Teresa passed through the airport security checkpoint, she had to endure that embarrassing procedure that is part and parcel of our troubled times: “Any weapons on your person?” Unexpectedly, the childlike yet remarkably bold sari-clad woman replied in the affirmative! She did have a weapon. She then indicated the Rosary beads dangling from her hand.
Hey…. Franciscan twerp! Your fellow Franciscan St. Pio of Pietrelcina says:
“Love the Madonna and pray the Rosary, for her Rosary is the weapon against the evils of the world today.”
Yeah… I think I’ll go with his version, not yours.
Finally… again…
Fr. Horan… you aren’t half the woman Sr. Dede is.
Unfortunately I cannot see or read or reply to either Horan’s or Martin’s Tweets. They have blocked me.
“I have come not to bring peace, but a sword”.
He is nothing more than a clerical bully.
Father Horan, read John 2:15, “And making a whip of cords, he drove them all, with the sheep and oxen, out of the temple; and he poured out the coins of the money-changers and overturned their tables.”
From Padre Pio’s secret weapon against the evils in the world today:
Philip Kosloski | May 18, 2019
Padre Pio prayed the Rosary fervently on a daily basis and even kept a few rosaries under his pillow. One night he wasn’t able to find his rosaries, so he called Fr. Onorato of San Giovanni Rotondo and said to him, “Young man, get me my weapon; give me my weapon.”
Here’s his doctoral thesis if you’re particularly interested in developing a postcolonial Franciscan theology of creation : https://core.ac.uk/download/pdf/151481963.pdf
It’s frustrating to hear people who are visible representatives of the Church using “love” in such a shallow/saccharine manner.
“Prayer is always about love”… does a father who rightfully punishes his son lack love for his son?
Or is it his love that makes him do the difficult task of punishing his son?
If your Catholic the answer is pretty obvious.
Fr. Martin, Fr. Horan, & Prof. Faggioli are always preaching about the Franciscan way of doing things, smelling like sheep, be open for dialogue, and to be accommodating.
When in reality a lot of their tweets/insta page they have a special feature on which only allows those whom they choose to respond too. They don’t just allow anyone to respond anymore. So much for accommodation, smelling like sheep and dialogue.
Sadly, I’ve come to observe that the ones who preach to smell like one’s sheep (dialogue) who are the furtherest from their flock.
Prayers all around.
Despite all the artistic representations down through the centuries, it was not a sword or spear that St. Michael used to drive out Lucifer. As purely spiritual beings the means of coercion also had to be purely spiritual, which I take to mean prayer. (I suspect “angelic prayer” is somewhat different and far more powerful than most human prayer. But we do what we can.)
My brother is a lapsed Catholic. I used to be one too, until I came back to the Church 3 years ago. I have been trying to bring him back to Holy Mother Church and urging him to make a general Confession but, guess what he says to me: the only thing necessary for salvation is LOVE. My brother believes that he doesn’t need to go to Mass, doesn’t need the sacraments, and doesn’t need the Church. He can just pray alone and interpret the Bible by himself and he will go to heaven. When priests like Fr. Horan fail to teach the Catholic Faith, it is more difficult for us to convince lapsed Catholics like my brother about coming back to the Church.