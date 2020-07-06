A priest makes changes: Ritus Covidensis!

What are some of the consequences of COVID-1984?

I really enjoyed this email.

During lockdown,our pastor permitted 5 participants daily (he probably enjoyed the days when too many showed up). He offered the TLM exclusively. He refers to the “new normal” as the Ritus Covidensis. Father reads all readings himself, distributes HC himself and announced prior to HC that anyone who insists on exercising their rights will not be argued with. Our numbers, including collection, are up. We fear losing him.

“Our numbers, including collection, are up.”

Fathers… get that? This is consistent from what I hear, when changes are made.

Alas, some priests – who really are free to make changes in their parishes – are squandering a terrific opportunity.

You lay people might make some cheerful, supportive, and pointed suggestions to your priests.

Going forward:

Eliminate Communion on the hand

Bring back kneeling for Communion

Decrease lay readers

Stop the “sign of chaos/peace” option

More TLMs

Forceful, convinced preaching