A priest makes changes: Ritus Covidensis!

Posted on 6 July 2020 by Fr. John Zuhlsdorf

What are some of the consequences of COVID-1984?

I really enjoyed this email.

During lockdown,our pastor permitted 5 participants daily (he probably enjoyed the days when too many showed up).

He offered the TLM exclusively.

He refers to the “new normal” as the Ritus Covidensis.

Father reads all readings himself, distributes HC himself and announced prior to HC that anyone who insists on exercising their rights will not be argued with.

Our numbers, including collection, are up. We fear losing him.

“Our numbers, including collection, are up.”

Fathers… get that?   This is consistent from what I hear, when changes are made.

Alas, some priests – who really are free to make changes in their parishes – are squandering a terrific opportunity.

You lay people might make some cheerful, supportive, and pointed suggestions to your priests.

Going forward:

Eliminate Communion on the hand
Bring back kneeling for Communion
Decrease lay readers
Stop the “sign of chaos/peace” option
More TLMs
Forceful, convinced preaching

 

5 Responses to A priest makes changes: Ritus Covidensis!

  1. moosix1974 says:
    6 July 2020 at 7:11 PM

    Our priest has made no changes, as we were already a TLM (diocesan) parish. We are open now, but only at 25%. Father added a third Sunday Mass and we have overflow in the social hall. I can tell you that our numbers are WAY up. I don’t recognize half the people there. We were growing before all of this, but this is beyond even that. We also do not mandate masks or CITH. People are calling our office asking and now they are showing up. It’s causing a bit of an issue with getting a seat and I try very very hard not to be annoyed. I pray for charity. A LOT. LOL

  2. MikeRogers says:
    6 July 2020 at 7:41 PM

    “Eliminate Communion on the hand
    Bring back kneeling for Communion
    Decrease lay readers
    Stop the “sign of chaos/peace” option
    More TLMs
    Forceful, convinced preaching”
    That is so cool, I wish it would happen in Australia!

  3. Andrew Saucci says:
    6 July 2020 at 9:19 PM

    For those who fear that all six suggestions are too much all at once– and I am surprised (but not concerned) that Father Z omitted ad orientem worship– any one of those individually would be an important step in the right direction. If one can manage two or three, that’s even better yet. It doesn’t have to be all or nothing at all. Over time, though, once the ball starts rolling in the right direction, people will start to want the whole package.

  4. Kevin says:
    7 July 2020 at 3:51 AM

    Sunday attendance at ICKSP in Limerick, Ireland has doubled. Post Chinese virus. Extra 120 to 130 peeps. They streamed all Masses daily and daily adoration of reparation. They were the only church in the region responding the Sacramental needs of the faithful.

  5. G1j says:
    7 July 2020 at 6:01 AM

    Our priest is sheltering in place in the 6000 square foot rectory by himself. He made changes all right… No daily Mass in any of our 5 parishes, only a steaming Mass from our parochial vicar. No Parish Councils, Sacrament of Reconciliation for 1 hour, outside, once a week. No visiting the homebound to administer Communion and he will not visit home bound either. Not a recipe for success in my eyes!

