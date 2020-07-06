A priest makes changes: Ritus Covidensis!

"The great Father Zed, Archiblogopoios"
- Fr. John Hunwicke
"Some 2 bit novus ordo cleric"
- Anonymous
"Rev. John Zuhlsdorf, a traditionalist blogger who has never shied from picking fights with priests, bishops or cardinals when liturgical abuses are concerned."
- Kractivism
"Father John Zuhlsdorf is a crank"
"Father Zuhlsdorf drives me crazy"
"the hate-filled Father John Zuhlsford" [sic]
"Father John Zuhlsdorf, the right wing priest who has a penchant for referring to NCR as the 'fishwrap'"
"Zuhlsdorf is an eccentric with no real consequences" - HERE
- Michael Sean Winters
"Fr Z is a true phenomenon of the information age: a power blogger and a priest."
- Anna Arco
“Given that Rorate Coeli and Shea are mad at Fr. Z, I think it proves Fr. Z knows what he is doing and he is right.”
- Comment
"Let me be clear. Fr. Z is a shock jock, mostly. His readership is vast and touchy. They like to be provoked and react with speed and fury."
- Sam Rocha
"Father Z’s Blog is a bright star on a cloudy night."
- Comment
"A cross between Kung Fu Panda and Wolverine."
- Anonymous
Fr. Z is officially a hybrid of Gandalf and Obi-Wan XD
- Comment
Rev. John Zuhlsdorf, a scrappy blogger popular with the Catholic right.
- America Magazine
RC integralist who prays like an evangelical fundamentalist.
-Austen Ivereigh on Twitter
[T]he even more mainline Catholic Fr. Z. blog.
-Deus Ex Machina
“For me the saddest thing about Father Z’s blog is how cruel it is.... It’s astonishing to me that a priest could traffic in such cruelty and hatred.”
- Jesuit homosexualist James Martin to BuzzFeed
"Fr. Z's is one of the more cheerful blogs out there and he is careful about keeping the crazies out of his commboxes"
- Paul in comment at 1 Peter 5
"I am a Roman Catholic, in no small part, because of your blog.
I am a TLM-going Catholic, in no small part, because of your blog.
And I am in a state of grace today, in no small part, because of your blog."
- Tom in comment
"Thank you for the delightful and edifying omnibus that is your blog."- Reader comment.
"Fr. Z disgraces his priesthood as a grifter, a liar, and a bully. - - Mark Shea
Our priest has made no changes, as we were already a TLM (diocesan) parish. We are open now, but only at 25%. Father added a third Sunday Mass and we have overflow in the social hall. I can tell you that our numbers are WAY up. I don’t recognize half the people there. We were growing before all of this, but this is beyond even that. We also do not mandate masks or CITH. People are calling our office asking and now they are showing up. It’s causing a bit of an issue with getting a seat and I try very very hard not to be annoyed. I pray for charity. A LOT. LOL
“Eliminate Communion on the hand
Bring back kneeling for Communion
Decrease lay readers
Stop the “sign of chaos/peace” option
More TLMs
Forceful, convinced preaching”
That is so cool, I wish it would happen in Australia!
For those who fear that all six suggestions are too much all at once– and I am surprised (but not concerned) that Father Z omitted ad orientem worship– any one of those individually would be an important step in the right direction. If one can manage two or three, that’s even better yet. It doesn’t have to be all or nothing at all. Over time, though, once the ball starts rolling in the right direction, people will start to want the whole package.
Sunday attendance at ICKSP in Limerick, Ireland has doubled. Post Chinese virus. Extra 120 to 130 peeps. They streamed all Masses daily and daily adoration of reparation. They were the only church in the region responding the Sacramental needs of the faithful.
Our priest is sheltering in place in the 6000 square foot rectory by himself. He made changes all right… No daily Mass in any of our 5 parishes, only a steaming Mass from our parochial vicar. No Parish Councils, Sacrament of Reconciliation for 1 hour, outside, once a week. No visiting the homebound to administer Communion and he will not visit home bound either. Not a recipe for success in my eyes!