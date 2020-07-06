URGENT – TIME SENSITIVE – INFO NEEDED ABOUT DENIAL OF COMMUNION ON THE TONGUE – REPOST, TWEET, ETC.

UPDATE: 7 July 2020

The original deadline for this has passed. I am waiting to hear back from the canonist in Rome about the data summary from the survey.

Although the deadline has passed, I will keep this open for a while longer.

At the time of this writing, and I will update during the day, there have been:

RESPONSES: 1460

ORIGINALLY Published on: Jul 6, 2020 at 15:28

A canonist contacted me asking for help in a worthy endeavor. He is collecting some information for defense of Communion on the tongue.

He has a deadline with the Vatican: Tomorrow, 7 JULY – NOON Rome time

(= UTC+2 London UTC+1), NYC UTC -4, Tokyo UTC+9)

This is for everyone in the world, EVERY COUNTRY, not just these USA.

Has your local DIOCESAN BISHOP or PRIEST issued any decree, statement, or announcement in which - for any reason whatsoever - he has forbidden distribution and/or reception of Holy Communion on the tongue?

Indicate your:
COUNTRY
NAME OF (ARCH)DIOCESE