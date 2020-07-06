URGENT – TIME SENSITIVE – INFO NEEDED ABOUT DENIAL OF COMMUNION ON THE TONGUE – REPOST, TWEET, ETC.

UPDATE: 7 July 2020
The original deadline for this has passed. I am waiting to hear back from the canonist in Rome about the data summary from the survey.
Although the deadline has passed, I will keep this open for a while longer.
At the time of this writing, and I will update during the day, there have been:
RESPONSES: 1460
ORIGINALLY Published on: Jul 6, 2020 at 15:28
A canonist contacted me asking for help in a worthy endeavor. He is collecting some information for defense of Communion on the tongue.
He has a deadline with the Vatican: Tomorrow, 7 JULY – NOON Rome time
(= UTC+2 London UTC+1), NYC UTC -4, Tokyo UTC+9)
This is for everyone in the world, EVERY COUNTRY, not just these USA.Has your local DIOCESAN BISHOP or PRIEST issued any decree, statement, or announcement in which - for any reason whatsoever - he has forbidden distribution and/or reception of Holy Communion on the tongue?
You do not need to give your name. Additional message is optional.
Indicate your:
COUNTRY
NAME OF (ARCH)DIOCESE
