Newspaper of the Italian Bishops Conference – Avvenire – defends “Cuties”

The Italian Bishops Conference has a daily national newspaper: Avvenire.

Avvenire – the Italian Bishops Conference paper – has come out in defense of Netflix kiddie-porn – child-sex – pedophile fantasy movie “Cuties”.

I am not making this up.

Non si spiega la campagna contro Netflix: non c’è alcuna «scandalosa sessualizzazione di adolescenti» come hanno scritto alcuni tra i 600mila firmatari di una petizione There’s no explaining the campaign against Netflix: there is no “scandalous sexualization of adolescents” as some among the 600,ooo signers of a petition have written

There’s no sexualization of adolescents. Perhaps they are too young to be adolescents.

This is what liberal obsession about understanding “nuance” produces: dung for brains.

Libs always… always… demand that you deny the facts right in front of your eyes.

What does that tell you?