Mail from a priest: “It finally dawned on me that the dysfunction could be demonic.” Then a short rant from @FatherZ

A priest sent an interesting email, in the wake of what I wrote HERE about the need to perform exorcisms of all church properties. I short, I wrote:
[…]
If I were a diocesan bishop, I would immediately go through my entire cathedral and chancery and residence and exorcise the places using the older, traditional Roman Ritual.
If I were a diocesan bishop, I would tell pastors of parishes and chaplains of schools, etc., whom I trusted to do it right, to do the same in their places, church, sacristy, rectory, school, all around the grounds. Otherwise, I would send delegated priests to all the other parishes, etc., to carry out the exorcisms.
If I were a diocesan bishop, I would pronounce an exorcism over the entire diocese entrusted to my care.
If I were a diocesan bishop, I would go to the four corners of the diocese and pronounce the exorcism again at each spot and also say Masses at each, Pro Remissione Peccatorum, Pro Defensibus Ab Hostibus, Ad Poscenda Suffragia Sanctorum, Pro Gratiarum Actione.
Repeat annually.
[…]
What did the priest send me?
So just a note in response to your post on exorcisms. I started a school at my parish. From day 1 it’s been a slog. Nothing seemed to go right in spite of many prayers, good planning, and sufficient financial backing.
The strangest problems would occur and once we handled one, there would be another.
In February, we were on the verge of closing because people were pulling out so fast. But it didn’t make sense. The problems seemed almost . . .coordinated.
It finally dawned on me that the dysfunction could be demonic.
I consulted the diocesan exorcist who encouraged me to do an exorcism on the building. So that’s what I did while assisted by my parochial vicar: old rite, in Latin, blessed salt and all.
Wouldn’t you know it, things immediately smoothed out. We got a new principal who is perfect for us, our enrollment numbers started going up again for next year, and we raised an incredible amount of money to keep the doors open.
I don’t know for sure what caused the oppression (I do have some suspicions), but praised be Jesus Christ and the power he has given to his Church!
Indeed. Laudetur Iesus Christus. This is entirely consistent with what I’ve heard in parallel situations.
FATHERS! Do not underestimate the power granted to the priest through the rites of the Church. Blessings and Deprecatory Prayers and Exorcisms are mighty tools.
After I suggested to bishops and priests to say deprecatory prayers from the Roman Ritual during one of the last big hurricane threats to the East Coast, some priests wrote to say that they had done them. Then the hurricane changed coarse and didn’t strike land as the projected course suggested.
Once during flood season I suggested that the bishop and priests use the Ritual’s prayers against floods. I received a note from a priest that they did it and the flood subsided before the projected time.
Once I myself watched on TV radar coverage a massive storm with confirmed tornadoes dropping right and left. On the map, that even had time stamps of the arrival of the threats on a path, it was barreling down on where I was. So, I got out the Rituale, put on my stole, and standing on the porch recited the prayers into the face of the wind, commanding the storm. Finished, I returned to the TV and watched as an astonished weatherman remark that he had not seen anything like what was happening. On radar you could see the really ugly core of the storm split in half and go around my address.
One of the reasons why we consecrated bells the way we did is so that they could be rung against storms and in times of need, to call God’s help down onto communities. Here’s but one of the puissant prayers in the “baptism” consecration of a bell:
O God, who through the blessed Moses, the law giver, Thy servant, didst command that silver trumpets should be made, through which when sounded by the priests at the time of sacrifice, the people, reminded by their sweet strains, would make ready to worship Thee, and assemble to offer sacrifices, and encouraged to battle by their sounding, would overcome the onslaughts of their enemies; grant, we beseech Thee, that this vessel, prepared for Thy Holy Church, may be sancti+fied by the Holy Spirit, so that, through its touch, the faithful may be invited to their reward. And when its melody shall sound in the ears of the peoples, may the devotion of their faith increase; may all the snares of the enemy, the crash of hail-storms and hurricanes, the violence of tempests be driven far away; may the deadly thunder be weakened, may the winds become salubrious, and be kept in check; may the right hand of Thy strength lay low the powers of the air, so that hearing this bell they may tremble and flee before the standard of the holy cross of Thy Son depicted upon it, to Whom every knee bows of those that are in Heaven, on earth, and under the earth, and every tongue confesses that the same our Lord Jesus Christ, swallowing up death upon the gibbet of the cross, reigneth in the glory of God the Father, (Philippians 2, 10), with the same Father and the Holy Spirit, world without end. R. Amen.
You would be surprised at how long and complex the rite is for the consecration of a bell. Greg DiPippo has an informative piece about the rite at NLM. They are “baptized”, as it were. They are washed with holy water, anointed with the Oil of the Sick and Sacred Chrism, filled with smoke from burning thyme (or really thymiama, the recipe for which -equal parts of galbanum, stacte, frankincense and onycha) is, given by God to Moses, is a little hard to make now… but that’s another story), frankincense and myrrh, and then solemnly given a name. Bells speak to us. They speak with joy and they call us to joy, prayer and action. They mourn when we mourn. Their silence can be deafening.
And that’s just BELLS.
That’s the sort of thing that bishops and priests can do!
Have we as Catholics forgotten so very much of our identity and our Tradition?
This is one of the reasons why I bang on about the recovery of our Catholic Tradition and its reintegration into our regular daily lives, not just occasional events. It’s a whole way of life, that integrates the rhythm of the Church’s calendar with its seasonal and festal blessings, days of penance and petition, processions of rogation and exaltation, weaving our sacred times with our daily needs.
Blessings, Deprecatory Prayers, Exorcisms. They aren’t as amazing as the Sacraments, but they are just the tools we need for certain jobs.
This is *very* important. Demonic activity is much more common than we think, and we too often flail about helplessly trying to find solutions as we rationalize it away as psychological, sociological or logistical issues… Maybe you might think, “how could God, in justice, permit demonic activity to be so common ?” The answer is simple : because, through the power of Christ, much of it is *very* easy to get rid of – that is, if you actually use the tools God gave us. A 15 minute prayer can be enough in some cases to make a world of difference…
Look at the New Testament : Demonic influence is common, and getting rid of it is quite straightforward for Christians who know how – except, of course, in complicated cases. That was the reality at the time of Jesus and it is the reality today.
And in fact – and this is a point on which Father Z’s theology seems to be lacking a bit – the constant teaching of the Church is that not only the ordained, but that all baptised can perform deliverance prayers. The kind of exorcisms reserved to bishops and the official exorcists are called “public exorcisms” in theology – which are done using the Church’s official liturgy and in the Church’s name. But any baptized person can, in a private setting, say prayers of exorcism in the name of Jesus, as long as they are what theology calls “private exorcisms”.
The only caution is the common-sense one : you need to be seriously well formed to engage in this. The devil *will* try to get back at you for saying such a prayer, and if you have any serious weaknesses he will probably get more than even. I once helped pray for a person who was very seriously possessed, and he explained that it had started two years earlier after he had attempted a deliverance prayer for someone heavily involved in the occult. When he explained to us how he had gone about it, it was clear that he had no idea what he was doing and had practically invited the demons in…
Nevertheless, there are *many* lay people who could, fruitfully, have a deliverance ministry, at least for light cases of demonic disturbance. It’s true that priests do seem to have significant more horsepower when saying such prayers, and prudence dictates that tough cases should be reserved for them. But many, many, many demonic problems can be handled by well-formed lay people. And if we started doing this, priests and simply baptised, *many* obstacles would vanish in our Church life. So much evil gets an iron grip on people and institutions via demonic links which can be broken by a simple command in the name of Jesus… Trying to live the Christian life without such prayers is like going into a battlefield with a huge piece of equipment missing – you might pull through, but you will be less effective and there *will* be certain situations that you simply will not be able to handle.
Interestingly, about the time the Church began its seemingly continuous retreat in the face of the world, in the 16th century, is also the time that the practice of exorcism became heavily restricted within the Church. Before that is was practiced quite freely. That is also the century that saw the birth of rationalism…
A good place to start on this topic is “Deliverance ministry” by the ICCRS’ doctrinal commission, which was read and approved by the CDF. For those who read French, and from a more traditionalist perspective, “Le combat avancé de l’Eglise” by Mgr. Tournyol du Clos is very helpful.
The Byzantine tradition also has wonderfully elaborate rituals for the blessing of bells, which are taken most seriously, especially in Ukraine and Russia. And as for exorcising places, I have heard seen the results of that up close in Europe, and heard stories over the years from Orthodox priests about the power of doing so. In one case a little child was haunted by an “orange man” who reportedly followed her about the house for months, terrorizing her waking and sleeping. After investigation, the priest thought to ask if a ouija board has been used, and sure enough the child’s uncle had been fooling around with one in the basement. The priest ordered the board burned and the house exorcised and blessed, and the “orange man” was never seen again.
I find all of this most inspiring. As it happens I did receive Minor Orders which, of course, includes Exorcist. As I understand it, when I left the Seminary my Minor Orders were revoked and so I lost the charism of exorcism but reading the comment above from “Robert-Caritas” makes me think that maybe, just maybe, that charism has not been lost to me. I do possess a copy of the Latin Rite of Exorcism. I must look at it again. One never knows!
[Do not be so imprudent, not to say foolish and even stupid, as to attempt anything of the sort. Leave the rites alone and call a priest.]
The repentance and conversion of Rudolf Hoess, the commandant of Auschwitz, began when he heard the ringing of monastery bells from his prison cell in Poland, where he was awaiting execution. He reconciled with the Church and died with the Sacraments.
Coincidentally, there is a Colombian bishop who will dropping holy water on his entire town by military helicopter in a few weeks:
https://www.patheos.com/blogs/thefreethinker/2019/06/let-us-spray-bishop-will-drench-colombian-demons-with-holy-water/
In responding to JAray, only the bishop and official exorcists can say the liturgical rite of exorcism. That being said, if you do feel attracted to deliverance ministry, that would require some serious discernment and guidance. The first step is typically to become an assistant of a mature ministry, that is, part of a team of people who help the main person praying with intercession, or any needs that may arise. From there you can get a sense if you are made for it or not. If your prayer life is not rock solid I would not advise it. Reading some solid materials (not just testimonies, etc) also seems essential. Don’t rush into something like this with simply some vague ideas in mind. That being said, it is baptism which gives the ability to say deliverance prayers, not ordination, which nevertheless does add a significant amount of power and authority to them.
Alas, where I live, the bells of the Cathedral have been replaced by recordings. How can that be good?
I live in tornado alley in north Texas close to the Oklahoma line. Concerning floods, tornadoes and straight line winds…dear laity, burn your blessed palm and pray your prayer against storms. Just as storms have gone around Fr. Z, we have seen it happen many times or the storms just stop abruptly. We do have a storm shelter and I still prepare to go into it, but I start burning the blessed palm and praying the prayer when I first find out what is coming. Make use of the sacramentals provided by God and His Church!
Prayer Against Storms
Jesus Christ a King of Glory has come in Peace. +
God became man, + and the Word was made flesh. +
Christ was born of a Virgin.+
Christ suffered.+
Christ was crucified.+
Christ died.+
Christ rose from the dead.+
Christ ascended into Heaven. +
Christ conquers. +
Christ reigns. +
Christ orders. +
May Christ protect us from all storms and lightning.+
Christ went through their midst in Peace, +
and the Word was made flesh. +
Christ is with us with Mary. +
Flee you enemy spirits because the Lion of the
Generation of Juda, the Root of David, has won. +
Holy God! + Holy Powerful God! + Holy Immortal God! +
Have mercy on us.
Amen.
With regards to private exorcisms by the laity,here is a comment by the CDF, under Cardinal Ratzinger.
EWTN also has good commentary. I am just passing these on for consideration. It is always prudent to consult an expert experienced exorcist when dealing with these sorts of things. It would be good for every diocese to have one.
The Chicken
P. S. I miss the button that would let one view a comment before it got posted. I hope when the WordPress expert Fr. Z is looking for is found, he will figure out a way to re-add that feature.
I was afraid the html code for the links wouldn’t work, sigh. If one googles, “Ratzinger exorcism,” these should be the first two websites listed.
The Chicken
I have had great success with the use of exorcized salt in my parishes. Sometimes, if I have a parishioner(s) who is opposing good things that I am doing, I sprinkle exorcized salt under where they usually sit. It has ALWAYS had a good effect. BUT, here is my question. The priest you mentioned above said nothing about obtaining faculties to use of the Rite of Exorcism. If a priest wanted to exorcize his parish(s) would he not need to convince the bishop of its necessity and get faculties? Also, if ones bishop is not interested in such things, and thus won’t give faculties, what should a priest do?
Dear Fr. Z.
Thank you very much for this magnificent Article. You encapsulate so much that is missing in today’s Liturgy in The M0dern Catholic Church.
May God continue to Bless you and Encourage you in your Life as a Priest.
The Faithful need devoted Priests, such as you, to continue to lead us on against so many trials and tribulations.
May The Blessed Virgin Mary, Comforter of Priests, watch over you.
in Domino.
Zephyrinus.
A certain archbishop who is known for his love of the TLM had his cathedra secretly exorcized a couple years back. Why in secret? Because he knew many of his priests would think him a loon if it were made public. In fact, he waited till the cathedral rector was out of town on vacation. Why an exorcism? Because the cathedra was stolen in the 90s by a few satanists and desecrated. It was recovered a couple weeks later, and the faithless clergy simply re-installed it and rejected any notion that it needed to be cleansed in any way. The diocese went bankrupt less than a decade later due to sex abuse claims.
Father, when I read your comments about the power of blessed bells, I could only think of this video of Notre Dame’s bells. Played this over my car’s stereo and it was …powerful https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rx_fHnIAfQA&list=LLGq3VBq8UEfSaxgpLWHb6Xw&index=9&t=0s