ROME: NEW Traditional Mass location

News in Rome. I was informed that the Institute of Christ the King will have an “apostolate” in Rome at the Basilica of Celso and Giuliano. HERE This baroque church is on the rather narrow street that points you directly up to the “Angel Bridge”.

It seems that the rector of the Church invited the Institute to be involved there.

This is not quite the same as what the FSSP has at Santissima Trinità dei Pelegrini, which is a parish with a pastor. The ICK place has a rector of the Diocese of Rome and they will be guests there.

Nevertheless, more places are better than fewer.

If it can happen in Rome, which is seriously hostile territory, it can happen anywhere.

Another point. This church was for many years rather hard to visit, usually closed. The fact that the ICK has been invited is a good development. A rector of a Roman church is thinking inside the box.

And it is always good to have healthy market forces in operation! Up your game!

This brings me to another point for you who embrace tradition.

Do not fear the idea of another place starting the traditional Mass in your area. “Oh no! They can’t do that! They’ll take people away from our place!”

Maybe yes. Maybe no.

You should always be incentivized to work your backsides off to make your chapel or parish church the most wonderful place to be as a Catholic. If you drift in on Sunday, ignore the collection and other parish events, and drift away again, you don’t get to complain. Also, you are part of the problem.

Do not fear the successes of others. There is an old image that a rising tide raises all boats, from the dingy to the aircraft carrier. It could be that your chapel or church may lose some attendance for a while, since there are most places where the traditional Mass is being offered. I suggest that you gripe and wring your hands and give up.

NO!

Get out there and bring in more people!

Be inviting. Never underestimate the power of an invitation.

Be also in your person alluring through your joy at being a Catholic with the great advantages of tradition.

You have so many advantages.

Get into gear!