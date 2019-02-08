PODCAzT 169: Bp. Athanasius Schneider on “the only God-willed religion”

The terrific and courageous Bp. Athanasius Schneider, auxiliary in Astana, has sent out for wide distribution an essay entitled

The Gift of Filial Adoption

The Christian Faith: the only valid and the only God-willed religion

Clearly, from the title, this is a response to the poorly worded Catholic/Islamic document signed in the UAE by Francis and an imam. You will recall that that document, inter alia, so badly phrases a statement about God’s will that one could, were one to choose to, read it to mean that God willed a diversity of religions not just by His permissive will but by His active, positive will. That would be contrary to reason and the Catholic Faith.

Rather than simply reproduce it, you can download it. This is the Word document that was sent around.

HERE

Also, to help you out, I’ve recording a reading of it to make it easier for some of you to benefit from it.