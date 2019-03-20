Francis’ Triduum Schedule: strange lacuna

Posted on 20 March 2019 by Fr. John Zuhlsdorf

From an astute reader…

QUAERITUR:

I’m sure you saw the announcement of pp. Francis’s Holy Week schedule. I want to say that in the past there was at least mention made that an announcement of “The Mass of the Lord’s Supper” would be forthcoming? There is no mention at all of that Mass this year. Given that this Mass has been for years removed from its typical solemnity, I don’t think I’m being alarmist in noting it’s complete omission in this year’s Holy Week Schedule?

http://www.vatican.va/news_services/liturgy/2019/documents/ns_lit_doc_20190414_notificazione-settimana-santa_it.html

Also, “Holy Thursday” is only referred to as “Thursday in Holy Week?” I note that it was called “Holy Thursday” last year:

http://w2.vatican.va/content/vatican/it/special/2018/settimanasanta2018.html

Reading too much into the tea leaves?

Interesting.

Security reasons, perhaps?

12 Responses to Francis’ Triduum Schedule: strange lacuna

  1. Imrahil says:
    20 March 2019 at 11:10 AM

    There are those liturgical precisionists who abhor the idea of any sort of “triduum of the Passion” (viz., Holy Thursday, Friday, Saturday), because to them there must not be any triduum other than the Triduum. And some of them seem to think that, contrary to all popular feeling, “Holy Thursday” is the proper name of Holy Thursday Evening – which is part of the real Triduum – and not any time before that, so, the Chrism Mass would be on “Thursday of Holy Week”.

    Why the Pope wouldn’t celebrate the Mass of the Last Supper is, obviously, beyond me.

  2. Benedict Joseph says:
    20 March 2019 at 11:12 AM

    I regard this bizarre transmission of his schedule as merely “more rope.” Provide them as much as they require.

  3. VP says:
    20 March 2019 at 11:32 AM

    For Imrahil – the reason Francis wouldn’t celebrate the Mass of the Last Supper is that he hasn’t fully worked out for himself whether he believes what this Mass, or any other, accomplishes. I believe that the Jesuits call this process “discernment.” Maybe it’s just an oversight or a typo. Maybe he will say the Mass. With a stang.

    On top of all the rest of Francis’s record, this omission is intentional and extremely disturbing.

  4. Aquinas Gal says:
    20 March 2019 at 2:53 PM

    It does seem like an odd omission. Maybe he will actually offer that Mass even if whoever prepared the schedule messed up.
    I can’t help but wonder if he will be at the jail washing the feet of Muslim prisoners though… We shall see….

  5. Chaswjd says:
    20 March 2019 at 4:47 PM

    While I can appreciate the Pope’sdesire to celebrate the Eucharist with prisoners and others on the margin of society, I question whether Holy Thursday is the proper time to do it. He is the Bishop of Rome. Holy Thursday should not be his private celebration. Rather, he should celebrate it with his diocese. A bishop should not have a lacuna in his schedule where Holy Thursday Mass should be.

  6. grateful says:
    20 March 2019 at 5:08 PM

    lacuna
    /la·cu·na/ (lah-ku´nah) pl. lacu´nae [L.]
    1. a small pit or hollow cavity.

    2. a defect or gap, as in the field of vision (scotoma).lacu´nar

  7. jhayes says:
    20 March 2019 at 5:09 PM

    Francis usually celebrates the Mass of the Lord’s Supper (and its foot washing ceremony) at some location outside of the Vatican. Last year, it was at the Regina Ceoli Prison.

    I think they do not announce the location ahead of time to avoid crowds gathering at the site of the Mass.

    I wouldn’t take the lack of mention in the schedule as necessarily meaning that Francis will not celebrate the Mass.

  8. Jerome Charles says:
    20 March 2019 at 5:56 PM

    Several websites noted that Pope Francis will indeed celebrate the Holy Thursday liturgy, and the location will be announced later–as has been done other years (for security, as noted above?). Perhaps they should have noted that on the official Vatican schedule. Pope Francis has traditionally included the most marginalized people in society to be part of the foot-washing ritual–such as immigrants and prisoners. As for washing the feet of a Muslim person, who knows how one’s heart might be changed by having the Pope wash your feet? The Holy Spirit is THAT powerful– and maybe guided Francis to that practice.

  9. Imrahil says:
    20 March 2019 at 6:14 PM

    Dear Jerome Charles,

    it‘s just the thing that washing the feet of an unbaptized person is incompatible with an important and integral part of the Mandatum‘s significance. Whosoever comes from the bath (viz., Baptism – or perhaps also Confession) is all clean and has but need of washing his feet.

    (This, as an aside, is not in that Männer true about the – repealed – erstwhile rule to take only men; though that as well did make some additional sense.)

  10. Imrahil says:
    20 March 2019 at 6:16 PM

    in that *manner*. Could autocorrect please just vanish into nothing?

    Sorry.

  11. Jerome Charles says:
    20 March 2019 at 6:34 PM

    http://www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/liturgical-year/triduum/holy-thursday-mandatum.cfm

    Imrahil, It doesn’t address unbaptized persons, or say that one needs be “all clean.” Pope Francis is trying to emphasize Jesus’ generosity and mercy–especially toward sinners–in this act, which is an optional ritual in the liturgy. I find it very meaningful and moving, and am disappointed when a church chooses to not include the foot-washing.

  12. TonyO says:
    20 March 2019 at 11:33 PM

    What the link to the USCCB shows is that the 1987 Secretariat for the Liturgy was in defiance of the Roman rule regarding men in the ceremony. That the Roman rule was later changed DOES NOT make the earlier disobedience not disobedient. The explanation is flat wrong about that.

    Pope Francis seems to have chosen to emphasize, by the ritual, a portion of what Christ intended to signify by it. It is fine for him to choose to emphasize portions of the whole of what was signified – that is one of the things a pope gets to do. He can choose to pick out X to emphasize rather than Y.

    Less so is to say or imply that Christ did not intend to also signify other things through what he did, when the Church in the past says that Christ’s acts did so signify. This would seem to be a bit of an odd undertaking for a pope.

    It is clearly possible to intend to pick out so little of what was present in Christ’s action (and His intention) that one effectively MIS-represents what was going on through omission. While there is room for gray area between “not emphasizing everything present” and mis-representing what Christ did, there can be no doubt whatsoever that if the Church in the most recent 40 years were to have tended to err, it would be a tendency to err on the side of mis-representing what was actually going on than merely picking different things to emphasize out of all that was going on. One simple illustration: how many times have you heard the mass referred to as a “meal” or “celebration” without any hint much less mention of sacrifice by the modernists?

