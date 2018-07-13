US Association of Consecrated Virgins condemns confusing new rules from Holy See

This is interesting… in the wake of the Holy See’s confusing document on consecrated virginity. Ed Peter‘s wrote:
Now, according to the plain terms of ESI, the Blessed Virgin Mary, archetype of virginity consecrated to God, would not be eligible for admission to the order of virgins, but Mary Magdalene, model for women who, Deo gratias, set aside a promiscuous life, would be eligible.
Something, I suggest, is seriously wrong with such norms.
Hence, the consecrated virgins of these USA are pretty irritated.
US Association of Consecrated Virgins condemns ‘shocking’ new rules
The US Association of Consecrated Virgins has said it is “deeply disappointed” at new rules issued by the Vatican that appear to say consecrated virgins need not be virgins.
The group has taken issue with section 88 of the new document, which states: “Thus to have kept her body in perfect continence or to have practiced the virtue of chastity in an exemplary way, while of great importance with regard to the discernment, are not essential prerequisites in the absence of which admittance to consecration is not possible.”
The USACV said it was “shocking to hear from Mother Church that physical virginity may no longer be considered an essential prerequisite for consecration to a life of virginity.”
“The entire tradition of the Church has firmly upheld that a woman must have received the gift of virginity – that is, both material and formal (physical and spiritual) – in order to receive the consecration of virgins,” the association added.
They said that the new rules do not change the prerequisites for consecration as stated in the Rite of Consecration to a Life of Virginity, which says: “In the case of virgins leading lives in the world it is required that they have never celebrated marriage and that they have not publicly or manifestly lived in a state contrary to chastity.”
The USACV says that this means virginity is a minimum requirement for consecration, and they add that there are “some egregious violations of chastity” that, although they do not violate virginity, do disqualify women from receiving consecration.
The Vatican issued the document, titled Ecclesiae Sponsae Imago, last week after requests from bishops throughout the world for clarity on the role of consecrated virgins amid an upsurge in vocations.
A consecrated virgin is a woman who has never married who pledges perpetual virginity and dedicates her life to God. Unlike a nun, she does not live in a community and leads a secular life, providing for her own needs.
Stay tuned!
I agree that #88 does not change that rule, but it does clarify that previously living “in a state contrary to chastity” is not automatically disqualifying from consecration, but only if it has been public or manifest (i.e. known to others -just as in the case of Canon 915, which requires grave sin to be “manifest”)
You can’t give what you don’t have unless all you’re doing is consecrating someone’s psychodrama.
jhayes:
According to Church Law, for a matter to be public manifest, all that is needed is for it to be provable in the external forum. This is clearly the case if even one person (other than her confessor) knows of it.
In the case of an unmarried woman who has had sexual intercourse, at least her partner in this act knows of it. It is clearly provable in the external forum. And so, by definition, it is public or manifest .
This would only make sense if the people in charge of making up these rules are intentionally trying to flip the Church upside down. Other than that this makes no sense at all. No matter how many word salads they create, this makes no sense. But, if your goal is to wreck things, it makes perfect sense.
I love hearing the children sing Fr. Z. Today is my sister’s birthday, if she were still with us. She loved children so much, and she would have cherished hearing those sweet voices singing in such earnest.
Fr. Kelly,
In discussing Canon 915, Dr. Peters makes a distinction between conduct that is widely known and that which is little-known:
In the case of consecrated virgins, the Bishop would need to evaluate the risk of scandal in a particular case.
Out of curiosity, does the Church have an equivalent for women who, for whatever reason, are not virgins, who seek to commit to a life of celibacy?
This is a serious situation in my opini0n, the thing is that the reason for the CV vocation as it exists today is partly to defend virginity in a time when fornication, a grave sin and a profound harm to women in particular, has become epidemic, partly by making a sharp distinction between parish women who are virgins and vocationally valued and esteemed publicly as loved by Jesus as spouse, versus other women in the parish that fornicated in the past and have reason for shame and grief over not being a virgin and how they offended Jesus. Today few of us grew up knowing that virginity is valuable (I grew up nominally Catholic and had no idea, I thought only Mary’s virginity had some kind of religious meaning, and another little kid on a playground is the only person who ever told me what virgin meant, no one ever spoke of chastity) but we should all want to save young girls of the future, who often little intuit how men think or what would be the consequences of giving in to their desires, from being harmed and also depriving God of His rights. Repentant women may weep at Jesus’ feet and do penance with confidence in Jesus’ mercy but they frequently do so without being ecclesiastically valued in this life or regarded as specially loved by Jesus–and without the Church paying pastoral attention to their specific vocation and growth as celibate women in parish life, single hearted for Jesus. The sexual revolution chewed them up and spat them out, some man ruined them in a profound way, and I would like to see the Church not only be clear about virginity (which this document failed at) but also become more interested in how Christ re-values women, or how He wills for those women to be witnesses to the reality that He died to redeem us all at the full value of His own life and to make us clean so as to espouse us to Himself forever. The necessary distinction between them and virgins, which should be defended by everyone, is an illustration of mercy on the one hand and prevenient grace on the other as both ways in which we depend on God for our holimess. But both, not one or the other but both, are necessary to begin to be an adequate image of the people of God as the Bride of Christ. I don’t doubt eve the tiniest bit or for a nanosecond that it’s infinitely superior not to have anything to be ashamed of and to be valued for that. You have made the right choice, CVs. It’s absolutely terrible misery and humiliation to not be a virgin! Can we just be honest and forthright that it is bad? Is it even possible for the Church to think through these issues for today, a time of so much sexual insanity and harm to women without being honest about what virginity is and the fact that an unmarried woman not having it is bad, is a harm? I have suffered extreme anxiety and devastation finding out that is important morally, socially, even somehow important to God (and I assure you I have suffered that with faith and with an insistence on faithfulness), and it upsets me very much also that no one tried to teach me when I was young or tell me anything about consecrated vocations when I was a girl (this was also absent completely from my upbringing and I do not recall ever having met a consecrated woman of any kind as a young person). I am profoundly sorry for my sins and I do live a vocation of penance. I do actually think this penitent vocation corresponding to the CV vocation, and every bit as nuptial, is necessary, and the necessity made more obvious by this bad document, for preserving the dichotomy of who is a virgin or who relates to Jesus as a penitent, like Mary Magdalene. I am sorry if I am upsetting anyone. But Jesus is indeed my Spouse, quite indissolubly so, and the more so the more I am rejected for giving my life to Him who was rejected and suffered and gave His life to espouse me to Himself forever, and He is what is important to me and makes life worth living. I’m expecting the usual unkind comments that would be in the vein of seeing my relationship with Jesus as a psychodrama that he has contempt for since I have lost my value as a woman and have nothing to give.
I think that it is important to consider that the former interpretation would exclude women who were victims of sexual assault. It seems to me that the new rule corrects this oversight.
The USACV with guidance from Cardinal Burke has for years held an interpretation, which appeared on their website, that the appropriate standard was based on whether the women herself had chosen to engage in certain acts. So there wasn’t a problem at all with including women who may have been assulted, except that the existing official standard was very vague.
Gerard Plourde, even before the publication of this new document, a genuine rape did not affect the woman’s virginity.
Here are the three questions asked of the candidate in the consecration rite:
1. Are you resolved to persevere to the end of your days in the holy state of virginity and in the service of God and his Church?
2. Are you so resolved to follow Christ in the spirit of the Gospel that your whole life may be a faithful witness to God’s love and a convincing sign of the kingdom of heaven?
3. Are you resolved to accept solemn consecration as a bride of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Son of God?
How can the ESI (no. 88) say that “to have kept her body in perfect continence or to have practised the virtue of chastity in an exemplary way … are not essential prerequisites”?
This is an example of how extreme subjectivism, that modern plague, has overtaken even the Holy See. The new rules divorce the woman from the objective state of her body, and make her will the entire locus of her consecration. I believe Mr. Peters alludes to this.
Dear Elizabeth D,
It’s absolutely terrible misery and humiliation to not be a virgin!
I guess you meant “unless as a spouse”.
Still, I’m not so sure I agree – especially about the “terrible”, if it should mean, as I think it was intended to “compared to other things”.
I quite agree that the idea of a consecrated virgin who is not a virgin is strange and, yes, also counterproductive to the aim you mention. But young people will have their passions, as Father Brown said; we have had fornication in all time, because Catholic societies mostly never seem to have really pondered the only alternative, which is locking young girls (or boys, but that never was done) up before married off by their parents (though Protestant societies did).
The problem is not fornication, which is a grave sin, but which in itself and if only the sin, not the vice is considered, and if it happens in juvenile irresponsibility among two people that actually love each other, is actually among the least sins of deed still grave enough to be mortal. Those in charge of their souls always have said: “Confess; do penance; and then marry and enjoy yourselves.”
The problem is not irresponsible fornication. The problem we specifically have today is something I guess rather different, “responsible fornication”, as it were; the problem is “relationship” (or as it used to be called, “wild marriage”) which by now brings with itself almost all duties of a marriage (other than stability, but then: is marriage still perceived to do so) without the benefit of moral legitimacy of intercourse, and which is an entanglement that really is a big deal to overcome by a good marriage. The impertinence of testing each others sexual power adds to the problem.
But I digressed a bit.
Yes Imrahil thanks for acknowledging that it is a negative state, a misery and humiliation, to be unmarried and not a virgin, St Jerome does go further and believes that even a woman who marries is diminished, though in her case at least she can become the mother of virgins. My experience is that clergy in particular want very much to deny there is any negative state, rather than acknowledge that and deal with it in a Christian way and gives glory to Christ as Savior and elucidates how it is that all women have dignity not only those literally virgins, married and mothers which are the roles usually cited in regard to the positive value of women.
The things you say somewhat trivializing the seriousness of fornication, I cannot agree with and I think it is regrettable that you would say that. It shakes me sometimes how little people understand the harm. I think it is easier for men to see it as not too harmful but it is always harmful and consequential. You also seem to have the misunderstanding that many devout people have that fornication is simply a misguided attempt to “marry”. That is not true, especially in those cases when a person actually has and later more fully understands their call to a celibate vocation. Then the offense is not against rightly ordered marriage but against virginity. It is absolutely wrong to treat all repentant fornicators as people who might later marry and thus reject any notion of them actually giving themself to God with finality and true self gift.