VIDEO: Doing something

Posted on 26 January 2020 by Fr. John Zuhlsdorf

I really like this.

Believe me. I’ve said that graffiti splatters should be publicly beaten.

This is another thing.

These guys are making better art with spray cans than most of the other “icon” work I’ve seen. Some of the images are truly arresting.

  1. Fr_Sotelo says:
    26 January 2020 at 1:43 AM

    I never thought I would see young people in Russia spraying “holy graffiti” in the form of such beautiful icons. How I wish we could see that kind of graffiti in our American cities.

  2. Ms. M-S says:
    26 January 2020 at 5:56 AM

    After massive floods, fires, earthquakes, and volcanic eruptions, the new growth eventually shoots up in the devastated landscape. Communism was a spiritual Chernobyl to Russia, but the signs of new life—like these icons—are springing up there. Strange that after the defeat of both Nazis and Marxists many in the West are still cherishing some of their worst ideas (eugenics, abortion, abolition of religion, destruction of the family). Every march, every word, every prayer against those abominations is a sign of new growth and life.

  3. kurtmasur says:
    26 January 2020 at 6:37 AM

    ”I never thought I would see young people in Russia spraying “holy graffiti” in the form of such beautiful icons. How I wish we could see that kind of graffiti in our American cities.“

    Well, in many big American cities with predominant Hispanic populations, you tend to see plenty of graffiti images of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Interestingly enough, they tend to get respected even by other graffiti vandals who in all likelihood may not even be devout or even believing.

    It’s enough to have a look at these google image results here:
    https://www.google.com/search?sxsrf=ACYBGNQxi72UEs95ICHH3C9iVhDes3nF8A:1580042074835&q=our+lady+of+guadalupe+graffiti&tbm=isch&source=univ&hl=en-us&client=safari&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwiY4Oa0o6HnAhVCElAKHZLACvQQsAR6BAgKEAE&biw=1366&bih=917&dpr=2

    You even find a mural of St. Thomas Aquinas in Houston here:
    https://www.americamagazine.org/faith/2019/04/12/meet-catholic-graffiti-artist-who-created-giant-st-thomas-aquinas-mural-texas

