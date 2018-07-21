R.I.P. Msgr. Camille Perl, once Secretary of the Pontifical Commission “Ecclesia Dei”

I beg the readership today for prayers for the repose of the soul of my dear old friend Msgr. Camille Perl, who died recently. He had been from the beginning the Secretary of the Pontifical Commission “Ecclesia Dei“. He was very good to me and many others.

Msgr. Perl, from Luxembourg, had been a Benedictine monk. He left the Benedictines for secular priesthood. While he was working in the Congregation for Divine Worship, his chief, Card. Mayer brought him over to the PCED when it was formed in 1988, where I joined the group in 1989. As he stepped away from the Curia, he was made a Canon of St. Peter.

Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace. Amen. May his soul and all the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.